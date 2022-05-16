News Desk

Govt announces summer vacations for schools

The Balochistan government on Monday announced summer vacations for the educational institutes in summer zone districts.

A notification was also issued by Balochistan Secondary Education Department secretary in this regard.

As per the notification, all the public and private educational institutes in the summer zone districts will observe summer vacation from May 15 to July 31.

Earlier, the Punjab education department had finalised the summer vacations schedule for all public and private educational institutions.

According to Punjab School Education Department, the summer vacations in schools and other educational institutions will begin from June 1 till July 31.

The new academic year 2022-23 will start from August 1, according to education department.

Similarly, the examinations of classes 1-8 will begin in the month of May and results would be announced before May 31.

