Govt to consult allies for major decisions

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to consult the allies and the major stakeholders on ways to cope with the economic woes as time has reached to choose between the tough economic decisions and the snap polls.

The government is expected to take a decision in this regard in a course of days, according to the sources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to consult all the coalition parties besides calling a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to take major stakeholders in the country into confidence over the economic situation in the country. The sources said that there is also a suggestion to call a National Security Committee meeting to take military leadership of the country into confidence over the economic situation.

According to the media reports, the PML-N has not yet decided on a future political roadmap even after two days of consultation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his selective cabinet members and party supremo Nawaz Sharif in London. The top party leaders discussed overall economic and political issues faced by the country during the two days of consultations, however, the meeting failed to reach a consensus over economic reforms and general elections. Even Nawaz Sharif had to postpone his press conference to share decisions taken by the party.

It is believed that the Nawaz Sharif group within the PML-N is determined to go for elections after the budget while those backing PM Shehbaz Sharif want elections in October or November after the electoral reforms are done. Even no consensus could be developed between Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail over an economic package during consultations in London. The strategy devised during the London meetings to deal with the long march planned by Imran Khan will also be shared with the coalition partners, said the sources.

They said the meeting of the coalition parties is likely to be held on Tuesday (tomorrow) where participants will be taken on board with regard to decisions made by the PML-N leadership in London. The prime minister returned to Pakistan after his London and UAE visits yesterday. The sources said that the PML-N wants to take allies into confidence over decisions regarding the dissolution of assemblies or tough economic measures. The major landmine for the PML-N government is the fuel subsidy that is costing the country around Rs 2.5 billion a day. It will take Islamabad towards a default if an agreement is not reached with the IMF, according to the experts.

Rising inflation has already placed an unbearable burden on the poor. The government on Sunday decided not to increase petroleum prices. Former prime minister Imran Khan has made it clear that he will not accept anything less than fresh elections and the government is feeling political pressure besides the difficulties on the economic front.