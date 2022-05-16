Govt to take difficult decisions in larger interest of country: Kaira

ISLAMABAD/BUREWALA – Special Assistance to the Prime Minister on Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said the government shall have to take tough decisions in the larger interest of the country. Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would have to face all circumstances as it was the challenge for any government.

He said elections should be held in proper time as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was not ready to hold general elections before six to seven months, adding electoral reforms was the top most agenda of the incumbent government.

Replying to a question, he said ex prime minister Imran Khan was carried fake narrative of American conspiracy but he was not ready to show any solid evidence in that regard and he would not succeed to befool people for long time. The SAPM said despite of the national security council clarification Imran Khan was continuously speaking lies regarding international conspiracy against his government. He said Imran Khan was using lies as fuel for his politics and he was habitual for taking U-turns. He said the government was taking hard decision for not increasing petroleum prices.

Security guard killed for resisting robbery bid

A security guard of a private hospital was shot dead by armed robbers for putting resistance in a robbery bid here on Sunday.

According to police sources, two unidentified armed robbers snatched cash and mobile phone from a citizen in front of a private hospital at Jamlera road in premises of Gagu Mandi Police Station. In the meantime, the security guard of the hospital namely Muhammad Saleem tried to resist the robbery bid when a robber shot him dead and escaped from the scene.

Police concerned reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue of the hospital and started the investigations into the incident.

Woman killed, husband injured by armed outlaws

Three unidentified armed outlaws killed a woman and injured her husband over unknown reasons near Village 136/EB in limits of Gagu Mangi police station on Sunday. According to police sources, Muzamil Hussain resident of Village 122/EB was returning home after getting his wife from the house of his in-laws situated at Village 543/EB on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, three unidentified armed outlaws intercepted the couple near Village 136/EB and attacked them with sticks and axes.

Resultantly, the woman died at the spot due to head injury while her husband sustained severe injuries. Police concerned registered the case and started the investigations into the incident, however, the body and the injured shifted to nearby hospital, police sources added.

Elderly man drowns in canal

An elderly man was drowned after falling in a canal near Jallaywala Pul on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a 60-year old local farmer namely Muhammad Yaqoob was walking at the bank of the Pakpattan Link Canal when he slipped and fell into the canal. The rescue officials reached the spot and started the operation to rescue him.

However, the rescue divers recovered his body from canal after a search operation of over two hours. The body was shifted to the nearby hospital, the rescue sources added.