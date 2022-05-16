Govt urged to resolve problems of nurses

LAHORE – Participants in a seminar have demanded that the government resolve the problems of nurses on a priority basis by providing them with better service structure and giving them a sense of security.

The seminar on “The role of nurses in healing the patient” was held at Lahore General Hospital (LGH). LGH Young Nurses Association President Khalida Tabassum said the nurses were playing a key role in patient care, treatment and healing of everyone coming to the hospital. She said nursing had become the hallmark of the health sector in the present era and their services were being widely acknowledged at every level now. DG Nursing Kausar Ameer said any dutiful nurse should always keep in mind the courage, bravery, sincerity and services of the late Florence Nightingale. Other speakers said nurses should take care of human life and they should be facilitated with better service structure. They said in the health sector, the dream of adapting to the requirements of the 21st century cannot be materialised without the significant participation of nurses. The concept of a disease-free world is not possible without the full role of the nursing sector, they added.

Speakers paid rich tributes to the professional services of British nurse Florence Nightingale.