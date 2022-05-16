Govt will beg for money from US by using my name: Imran

FAISALABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday reiterated his demand for early general election in country.

Addressing a public gathering here at Dhobi Ghat ground, he said when his government was ousted the country’s economy was on the upward trajectory. He said his government had prudently handled the fall-out caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus had badly hit the entire globe, causing millions of deaths, “but we successfully controlled this situation through smart lockdown strategy.”

“We saved our economy, employment of workers and industry. The world also acknowledged our efforts. However, when the economy started recovering, our government was removed.”

Imran Khan said President Dr Arif Alvi had sent a reference to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to conduct investigation into “foreign threats” to Pakistan. He alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate him. The PTI leader urged the people not to accept slavery in any case. “Being followers of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace and Blessings of Allah Almighty Be Upon Him), we are duty bound to reject slavery.”

He said he as prime minister had raised the issue of Islamophobia at international level and due to his efforts the United Nations adopted a resolution condemning Islamophobia and decided to observe March 15 as the day against it every year.

The PTI leader also reiterated that his life was under threat and that he had recorded a video message to be released in case he is killed, asking his supporters to “get justice for me and our country in case something happens to me”.

“I’ve recorded a video because I know Pakistan’s history. It tells us our justice system can’t apprehend powerful criminals, so I leave it to the people. If something happens to me, then the nation will have to get me justice,” Imran said at a huge public rally in Faisalabad. “Will you do it?” the PTI chairman asked a charged crowd.

“You have to make two promises with me. If something happens to me then those I name in the video, you have to stand up to them and ensure they are taken to court so that the first time the powerful will face the law.”

He also asked the crowd to make a pact that they would “never accept slavery” and “never vote for a party whose leaders’ money is stashed abroad”. Such politicians, he said, could not be depended on to safeguard the country’s interests since their possessions were abroad and their priorities lay elsewhere.

Regarding Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s upcoming United States trip, he said the government would “beg” for money from the US and “use my name to scare them [US]”.

Imran said any US help would come with stringent conditions, which would include Pakistan being asked to “serve India, forget about the Kashmir and Palestine causes and back out of business transactions with Russia and Iran”.

On a seemingly lighter note, Imran also asked the people in the crowd to ensure that no lota (turncoat) won in future elections from Faisalabad, otherwise, he said: “I won’t come to Faisalabad again.”

The PTI chairman urged the people to march towards Islamabad on his call to press the demand for early election. Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, and PTI leaders Ali Muhammad Khan, Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Farrukh Habib and others also addressed the meeting.