Gwadar’s 300 MW coal power plant to end energy scarcity by Oct 2023

LAHORE – The Gwadar 300 megawatts coal-fired power plant will be completed by October, 2023 to end energy scarcity in the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday. An official source while sharing exclusive updates of the project, said that the power plant of an independent power producer is one of the key energy projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. The project aimed at improving reliability on local power supply that would help gradually solve the problems in current economic development and urban construction in Gwadar region, which is being restricted by the shortage of power. The power plant is of great significance to deepening the energy cooperation between China and Pakistan, boosting the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, improving the overall power structure of Balochistan.