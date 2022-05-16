Staff Reporter

Heat stroke camps organized for heat wave victims

HYDERABAD   –   The Social Welfare department and the social organisations jointly organised heatstroke relief camps on Sunday at various places in the city for providing relief to the people affected by the scorching heat. According to an official statement, these camps have been organized on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to provide relief to the heat stroke victims.  In collaboration with the district administration, various social organizations organized heatstroke camps at Phulleli, Latifabad Cloth Market, Hali Road, Latifabad No. 12 and Tower Market.

The cold water and soft drinks were made available by social organizations for heat-stricken people at the Heatstroke camps.

The district administration has advised the general public to ensure implementation of the guideline issued by the health department to avoid effects of extreme heat wave.

More Stories
Newspaper

Monfils withdraws from French Open to undergo heel surgery

Newspaper

Raaniya shines on second day of 19th Westbury National Tennis

Newspaper

Lahore lift NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

Entertainment

Chilam Joshi Festival concludes

Entertainment

Queen attends Platinum Jubilee equestrian extravaganza

Entertainment

Coleen Rooney says text from Rebekah Vardy raised suspicions

Entertainment

“Doctor Strange 2” tops North American box office for 2nd straight weekend

Entertainment

Bella Hadid continues to show support for Palestine, ‘Free Palestine forever’

Entertainment

Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

Cartoons

CARTOON

1 of 8,651

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More