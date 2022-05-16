‘Imported government’ badly stuck, i foresee elections soon: KP CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Monday that the imported government has stuck badly and he forsees elections soon.

Addressing a PTI workers convention in Abbottabad, he said that the whole of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Abbottabad, will have the most important role in making the ‘Independence March’ successful and the ten days of this month are important.

Mehmood further said that PTI will form the government with an overwhelming majority in the next elections.

Taking a dig at PPP co-chair, Mahmood said Zardari is talking about electoral reforms but he should first make reforms in Sindh. The incompetents do not even know in which swamp they are stuck now, he added.