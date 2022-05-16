Imran Khan hoodwinking people: Bukhari

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was hoodwinking the people with false claims. Responding to Imran Khan’s claims, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari termed the statement regarding Imran Khan’s assassination plot and video recording tantamount to misleading the people. “Imran Khan’s statement is a lie and a conspiracy to spread anger and chaos among the people. Whom does Imran Khan want to please by inciting people against the institutions? And the nation asks Imran Khan why he is inciting the people against the institutions by making such statements,” he said. Bukhari further said that if there was any conspiracy to assassinate him then why he does not bring the facts before the people. “Mention of conspiracy and murder in press statements or meetings is nothing but cheap fame.

Says PTI chief’s statement a lie and a conspiracy to spread anger and chaos among people

Does Imran Khan not trust his security agencies and courts,” he questioned. Meanwhile, PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi termed Imran Khan as the “worst liar” in the world and said that he was trying to make the nation sin by inventing a new story every day. He said that after “squeezing the blood” of the people for four years, Imran Khan was demanding sacrifice from the nation. He said that a leader sacrifices his life for the nation and does not ask for sacrifice from the nation.