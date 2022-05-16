Imran should name person conspiring to harm him: Sindh CM

KARACHI – The Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that why Imran Khan is panicking. He also urged the PTI chairperson to name the person conspiring to harm him, make it public.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader Murad Ali Shah addressing a press conference in Karachi said that if Imran Khan is facing threats in other provinces then the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take action on the matter.

If the threat turns out to be wrong, then action will be taken against Imran Khan for misrepresentation. We believe in the supremacy of law, he added. Carrying on with it he said that we will accept every support for the development of the province, we will sit together and consult what we will do, adding that as a democratic party, we value every political party, we will sit down and talk with MQM.

He said a written agreement was made with MQM. There is a meeting today (Monday) regarding local government, he continued saying. He also mentioned that MQM Pakistan was an ally of PTI till six months ago and Imran Khan recently made a statement against them. Further talking about it he said in three years, there was no communication between the federal and provincial governments.

The Minister of Commerce has met me once in the last three years. You may consider it a fault from my side for not communicating, he added.

The CM Sindh explained that the country has become a victim of financial crisis. The country’s economy is under extreme pressure. Blaming the previous PTI led government for the economic downfall he said that the PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had said in the National Assembly three and a half years ago that we should work on ‘Charter of Economy, we must go beyond accusations. The PPP leader highlighted that their intentions are to work for the development of the city of Karachi.