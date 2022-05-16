APP

Int’l Day of Living Together in Peace to be marked today

.ISLAMABAD – International day of living together in peace will be marked on May 16 (today) across the globe including Pakistan living together in peace is all about accepting differences and having the ability to listen to, recognize, respect and appreciate others, as well as living in a peaceful and united way.

The day invites countries to further promote reconciliation to help ensure peace and sustainable development, including by working with communities, faith leaders and other relevant actors, through reconciliatory measures and acts of service and by encouraging forgiveness and compassion among individuals.

 

