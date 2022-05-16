Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ love for Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’

GLASGOW – Tom Holland has got himself some royal fans with his Spider-Man stint! According to Kate Middleton, her youngest son, Prince Louis, is a huge fan of the Marvel superhero. During her two-day visit to Scotland earlier this week, Kate visited the Wheatley Group in Glasgow with Prince William where the royal couple met with Joanne Wales. The Wheatley Group tenant, who has four children, engaged in some small talk with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, during which her kid Jason showed Kate his toys, including a Spider-Man and Hulk figure. To this, Kate responded: “Louis, our little boy, loves Spider-Man too.” Joanne later talked to Hello! magazine about Kate and William’s visit and said: “They were absolutely lovely and straight away they were talking to Jason about superheroes.”