Lady cop suspended for posting videos in uniform

MUZAFFARGARH – District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wilayat suspended a lady constable for uploading videos on social media in police uniform here on Sunday.

Taking action on the viral videos of lady constable of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station Mehwish Khan on social media applications Tiktok and snapchat in police unfirom, the District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wilayat suspended her and closed her to police line. The DPO said that ban has already been imposed in making social media videos in uniform and offices of the department. He said that strict action was being taken against the violators.

Two die as car overturns following tyre burst

Two persons died while another three sustained injuries as a car overturned due to tyre burst. According to Beet Mir Hazar Police Station, the deceased persons were identified as Asghar and Tayyib.

The both were resident of Basti Khichiwala, Mauza Sandeela.

Another three persons sustain injuries in the mishap. Local police handed over dead bodies to heirs.

Police in search of landlords over alleged rape incident

A poor girl was allegedly raped by two influential landlord in limits of Beet-Mir Hazar Khan Police station.

According to police sources, a poor girl was allegedly abducted by local landlord Irfan Maarha and his friend Dilawar. Both culprits allegedly raped her. They threw her in unconscious condition outside her house and managed to escape. Police registered the case and started search for the accused.

Dacoits snatch heavy cash from two citizens

Two citizens were deprived of cash Rs 850,000 by alleged dacoits in Seetpur village of district Muzaffargarh.

According to police spokesman, two alleged dacoits allegedly snatched Rs 750,000 snatched from a middle man namely Abdul Ghaffor, after making his hostage. Similarly, another citizen identified as Aslam was also deprived of Rs one lakh when he was heading to his destination after getting the amount from a bank. The police started investigation into the both incidents.