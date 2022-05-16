Liverpool stay alive as Premier League title contenders after Man City’s 2-2 draw with West Ham

Liverpool stayed alive over the weekend as the Premier League title contenders after Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday.

The Reds, who are four points behind the leaders Man City, to take on Southampton in vital week 37 game on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Serie A title race between AC Milan and Inter Milan will be concluded in the last week as two points gap between leaders Rossoneri and Nerazzuri remained as both teams won their week 37 games.

English Premier League

After beating Chelsea 6-5 with a penalty shootout in the FA Cup final, of which the regular time and overtime ended 0-0, at the weekend, Liverpool remained as the Premier League title contenders after Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday.

Manchester City kept their top spot, drawing 2-2 away with West Ham United. Liverpool, on the other hand, will keep their title chase by beating Southampton on Tuesday, then Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last match at home and will wait for Manchester City to stumble and lose points. The Citizens will host Aston Villa in the last week of the league.

Struggling to get the UEFA Champions League quota by entering the top four, Tottenham passed Burnley 1-0. Arsenal, the other candidate for the quota, will face Newcastle United on Monday.

Manchester City have 90 points at the end of the week 37 in the Premier League was followed by Liverpool with 86 points (one game missing), Chelsea with 70 points (one game missing), Tottenham with 68 points and Arsenal with 66 points (one game missing).

Italian Serie A

The leaders AC Milan kept their advantage on the way to the championship by passing Atalanta with 2-0. The Runners-up Inter Milan, on the other hand, beat 3-1 Cagliari in away game and carried their hope for the title to the last week.

Napoli will beat Genoa with 3-0, while Juventus will face Lazio on Monday.

In the 37th week of Serie A, Milan with 83 points, Inter with 81 points, Napoli with 76 points and Juventus with 69 points, all guaranteed to stay in the top four and got the Champions League quota for the next season.

Spanish La Liga

All teams in the top four in La Liga finished the week in a draw.

The champions Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Cadiz; Barcelona drew 0-0 away with Getafe; Atletico Madrid settled for 1-1 draw with Sevilla.

At the end of week 37 of La Liga, Barcelona secured the second place with 73 points. The fight for the third place between Atletico Madrid (68 pts) and Sevilla (67 pts) will conclude in the last week.

German Bundesliga

While week 34 of the German First Football League (Bundesliga) came to an end, champions Bayern Munich drew 2-2 with Wolfsburg.

Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 2-1 while Bayer Leverkusen beat Freiburg with the same score. Leipzig drew 1-1 with Arminia Bielefeld away.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich clinched the championship with 77 points. Borussia Dortmund (69 pts), Bayer Leverkusen (64 pts) and Leipzig (58 pts) entered the top four and got the Champions League tickets for next season.

French Ligue 1

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, who scored twice, led the champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Montpellier to 4-0 away victory in week 37 game.

Olympique Marseille lost their spot in second place after losing 0-2 to Rennes. Monaco, on the other hand, beat Brest 4-2 and rose to the second place.

After week 37 games concluded, where the top two will get quota to UEFA Champions League and the third will play the qualifying round, PSG lead the standings 83 points and followed by Monaco with 68 points, Olympic Marseille are just behind with goal difference and Rennes occupies the fourth spot with 65 points.