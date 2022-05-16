Agencies

Man allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants

MULTAN    –   A man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified armed outlaws near cattle market, Adda Billiwala at Multan-Bahawalpur road here on Sunday.  According to Rescue 1122 sources, 33-year old Zubair Khan s/o Muhammad Daraz resident of Pishawar was standing on the road near Adda Billiwala when two unidentified armed assailants opened fire and shot him dead. The criminals managed to escape from the scene.  Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue of Nishtar Hospital, however, police started the investigations into the incident.

