Agencies

Man kills ex-wife for taking divorce

KASUR    –  A man allegedly killed his former wife for taking divorce from him in Gutti Kalingar area.  Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Hanif had lodged a report in Ganda Singhwala police station last night, alleging that his wife Fozia Bibi along with his children was sleeping in the yard of his house when ex-husband of his wife Muhammad Din along with his close friend Naeem and two others stormed into his house and shot his wife dead. Police were looking into the matter.

