Man with two sons, nephew killed over old enmity

peshawar – Four persons killed and two others injured after exchange of firing between two rival groups over an old enmity here at village Anghapur on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 sources,

the incident took place in the Jarah area when two groups started firing on each other. As a result

four persons including father, two sons and a nephew were killed who were identified as Sood Hassan

(57), Ziarat(30), Iftikhar (20), and Ehsan (16). The two other persons were injured, who were identified as Hassan and Mukhtiar. The Rescue1122 officials were rushed to the site and shifted bodies and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Daggar, Buner. Police have registered the case and initiated investigation.