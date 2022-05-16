Our Staff Reporter

Mills refuse to sell sugar at Rs70 per kg

LAHORE – Sugar Mills Association has refused to sell sugar at Rs70 per kilogram. According to details, mills and Punjab government failed to reach an agreement over price of the commodity and the association had presented a counter proposal to the authorities. The mills have said that country has two million tons of sugar is surplus and asked government to allow them to export 1.5 million tons of the commodity which can earn country about one billion rupees in foreign exchange.

 

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday directed all sugar mills to sell sugar at Rs70 per kg. The Punjab CM’s team held talks with the Sugar Mills Association in which reduction of prices was discussed to provide relief to the people. The Sugar Mills Association was given 24 hours to make a final decision.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Monfils withdraws from French Open to undergo heel surgery

Newspaper

Raaniya shines on second day of 19th Westbury National Tennis

Newspaper

Lahore lift NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

Entertainment

Chilam Joshi Festival concludes

Entertainment

Queen attends Platinum Jubilee equestrian extravaganza

Entertainment

Coleen Rooney says text from Rebekah Vardy raised suspicions

Entertainment

“Doctor Strange 2” tops North American box office for 2nd straight weekend

Entertainment

Bella Hadid continues to show support for Palestine, ‘Free Palestine forever’

Entertainment

Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

Cartoons

CARTOON

1 of 941

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More