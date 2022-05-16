Agencies

NATO assures Ukraine open-ended military support against Russia

Kyiv, Ukraine – NATO on Sunday pledged open-ended military support for Ukraine, as Finland hailed its “historic” bid to join the alliance and with Western claims that Russia had  suffered heavy losses in its push east. The promise came after Finland jettisoned decades of military non-alignment  for a bulwark against Russia, redrawing the balance of power in Europe and  angering the Kremlin. On the ground in Ukraine, Russia announced air strikes in the east, as well  as in Lviv, near the Polish border in the west which has largely been spared the destruction of elsewhere. At a meeting of alliance foreign ministers in Berlin, Germany’s Annalena Baerbock said it would provide military assistance “for as long as Ukraine needs this support  for the self-defence of its country”. “Ukraine can win this war. Ukrainians are bravely defending their  homeland,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg added.

 

