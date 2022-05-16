Nine former ministers from Khan’s cabinet still occupy official residences

Nine former ministers from Khan’s cabinet still occupy official residences

Nine former ministers from former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet still occupy official residences in Minister Colony.

According to government sources, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Pervez Khattak, Zubaida Jalal, Fahmida Mirza and Usman Dar have still not vacated the official residences in Minister Colony.

In this regard, government sources said that the operation will be carried out if the former ministers do not vacate the official residences on their own.

In addition, Former Speaker Asad Qaiser has vacated Speaker’s House. Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will be shifted to Speaker House on his return from tour abroad.

It was further revealed that Asad Qaiser has not yet returned two government vehicles and eight employees of the National Assembly Secretariat. The National Assembly Secretariat has issued final notices for the return of government vehicles and employees.