News Desk

One dead, several injured as blast rips through Karachi’s Kharadar area

A blast ripped through the Kharadar area of Karachi on Monday evening, leaving one woman dead and nearly a dozen people, including a police officer injured.

The nature of the blast, which occurred at a warehouse in Kharadar’s crowded Bolton Market, is being ascertained as police and rangers personnel have reached the site of the incident. Meanwhile, the injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that the sound of the blast could be heard in faraway areas, while blazing fire could be seen as people started running here and there in a panic.

The fire brigade reached the site of the incident and doused the flame. A police mobile was damaged in the blast as well, but it is premature to say that it was the target of the blast.

The development comes four days after an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Saddar area left one person dead and 13 injured. The terror incident is still under investigation.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

‘Imported government’ badly stuck, i foresee elections soon: KP CM

National

PM, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman discuss political, economic situation of country

National

Nine former ministers from Khan’s cabinet still occupy official residences

National

US didn’t even acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices in war on terror: Imran Khan

National

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to embark on maiden official visit to US on May 18

National

Shahbaz Gill claims Imran Khan’s mobile phones stolen after recorded video threat

National

PMLN announces to approach Anti-Corruption against Buzdar

Lahore

Pervaiz Elahi offers to play role to improve Imran Khan’s ties with establishment

Islamabad

MQM in favor of immediate elections

National

CTD arrests female suicide bomber planning to attack Chinese convoy

1 of 8,178

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More