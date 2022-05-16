Over 1000 women appear in nationwide trials

LAHORE- As many as 1,118 young girls and women participated in the trials organised in five of the six Cricket Associations as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s efforts to make the game more gender-inclusive continue. The biggest turnout was in Central Punjab where 287 players appeared in trials. With 250 players, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was next. In what is a major development for the women’s game in Balochistan, 218 teenagers and women participated in the trials. 223 and 140 players gave trials in Southern Punjab and Northern. The selection panel in these CAs, which comprised highly qualified coaches in former Test and first-class cricketers, selected players across the U19, emerging (ages 19-24) and senior (ages 25-28) categories. 125, 139 and 40 players were selected in the U19, emerging and senior categories in Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern (Muzaffarabad remaining) and Southern Punjab.