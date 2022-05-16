PA Speaker condemns arrests of assembly staff

LAHORE – Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi on Sunday alleged that Punjab police raided the houses of staff working with him and Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti in a bid to arrest them. In a statement, the Speaker strongly condemned the incidents and said that the “child ruler” should refrain from such tactics. He said that the vengeful face of Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz was coming to the fore which the people had forgotten. According to the Punjab Assembly Spokesperson, a heavy contingent of Punjab Police was deployed outside the house of Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti. He said police arrested Shahbaz Ahmed, a Grade 17 research officer, along with two other junior security assistants, Ali Zeeshan and others.

Ghulam Murtaza. He said Secretary Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti was on interim bail till May 25, but despite clear court orders, he was being harassed without justification.

The spokesperson said the police raided the house of Personnel Staff Officer to Speaker Khawaja Hamza, but he could not be taken into custody. Secretary Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti had earlier also been tried for detention under (3)MPO. Secretary Coordination Inayatullah Lak has been detained under (3)MPO in the last few days.