News Desk

Pakistan reports 102 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,529,351. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,376 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 102 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 14,929 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 102 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.68 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Balochistan reports four new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Karachi

Imran should name person conspiring to harm him: Sindh CM

Karachi

Dua Zehra blames Sindh, Punjab police for harassing her

Karachi

Investigators prepare sketch of alleged female facilitator in KU blast

Karachi

Arslan resigns from post of advisor to CM

Karachi

Shazia Marri pays condolence visit to UAE Consulate

National

79th death anniversary of Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro observed

National

PPP workers’ carvan left for Karachi to receive Bilawal Bhutto

Karachi

Pakistan’s new airline Fly Jinnah to start operations by June

Business

State Bank governor assumes charge as ACU Board chairman

1 of 8,175

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More