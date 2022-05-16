APP

Pakistan vulnerable to heatwaves, heavy rains: Report

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan is included among the 10 countries vulnerable to frequent and intense climate change events such as floods, droughts, cyclones, heavy rains, heatwaves/ extremely high temperatures, revealed a recent report of Federal Flood Commission.
“The average global temperature has increased due to increasing concentrations of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere for last many years.
During the last century, it increased by 0.6 degree Centigrade and is likely to increase further by 1.0 degree Centigrade to 4.0 degree Centigrade till the end of the current century,” it added.
“The most recent extreme climate events witnessed by Pakistan are floods hitting various parts of the country during the monsoon season. The frequency of occurrence and intensity of floods has considerably increased during the past several years. The water security of the country is also threatened by the climate change.”
“The increasing temperatures in the northern mountains of the country are likely to result in glacier melting, thereby affecting the flows of Indus River System,” read the report.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

SC to take up PTI petition against ECP schedule for delimitations of constituencies today

Islamabad

Int’l Day of Lights to be marked today

Islamabad

16 FIRs registered, 42 premises sealed over violations of anti-dengue SOPs in 2022

Islamabad

Amateur artists laud NIFTH for holding folk crafts, music courses

Islamabad

Solo exhibition ‘In Search of the Miraculous’ attracting people

Islamabad

International Families Day celebrated

Islamabad

Int’l Day of Living Together in Peace to be marked today

Islamabad

Calligraphy classes in full swing at PNCA

Islamabad

Workshop on role of museums in community development on Wednesday

Newspaper

Djokovic wins Italian Open to claim first title in over six months

1 of 2,400

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More