News Desk

Pakpattan: Four of a family hospitalized after drinking poisonous tea

At least four persons of the same family were hospitalized after drinking poisonous tea in Pakpattan on Sunday night.

According to details, condition of four persons deteriorated after drinking poisonous tea near Adda 60-D area of Pakpattan. Rescue teams shifted the affected persons to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Pakpattan.

Rescue sources informed that the affected persons include a man, his wife and two children. They also informed that all the patients were in stable condition.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Sanaullah terms Imran as ‘Double Shah’ of Pakistan’s politics

Islamabad

Electricity crisis worsens as shortfall hits 4,250 MW

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz directs to provide foolproof security to Imran Khan

Editors Pick

Pakistan listed among drought hit countries by UN

Headlines

CTD Punjab arrests four terrorists in IBOs across province

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz summons meeting of coalition partners

Islamabad

Electoral reforms: Nawaz takes coalition parties’ heads into confidence

National

Pakistan reports 102 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

National

Balochistan reports four new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Karachi

Imran should name person conspiring to harm him: Sindh CM

1 of 8,179

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More