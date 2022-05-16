Pakpattan: Four of a family hospitalized after drinking poisonous tea

At least four persons of the same family were hospitalized after drinking poisonous tea in Pakpattan on Sunday night.

According to details, condition of four persons deteriorated after drinking poisonous tea near Adda 60-D area of Pakpattan. Rescue teams shifted the affected persons to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Pakpattan.

Rescue sources informed that the affected persons include a man, his wife and two children. They also informed that all the patients were in stable condition.