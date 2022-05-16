People stage protest, demand minorities protection

peshawar – All the members of civil society and minority communities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the brutal killing of two Sikh men in Batatal Bazar and expressed annoyance over the incident.

The Sikhs of Peshawar along with residents of the city blocked the G T Road near Balahisar Fort demanding protection of minority’s communities. The participants chanted slogans for early arrest of the killers and said that the government should take steps for eradication of frustration and fear that was being felt in the community.

Chairman National Minority Commission Pakistan, Chela Ram Kewalani expressed heartfelt condolence over the killing of two Sikh brothers in Peshawar and said that the killing was tantamount to killing humanity. He asked for detailed report from the administration concerned and said that killers should be caught as soon as possible.

Meanwhile in a statement issued by President Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), Ameer Singh Pardhan said that all Sikh community residing in Pakistan strongly condemn the brutal assassination of our two brothers in Peshawar. They also demanded government for early arrest of the killers.