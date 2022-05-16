Pervaiz Elahi offers to play role to improve Imran Khan’s ties with establishment

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Monday that instead of fighting with the establishment, former prime minister Imran Khan should hit his political opponents and he was ready to play role to improve the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s ties with establishment.

In his interview to foreign media outlet, he said he has advised Imran Khan not to fight with the establishment, whenever he meets him, instead the target should be the political opponents.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker said that what could be more “neutrality” of the Establishment than a no-confidence motion against a Prime Minister succeeded and the establishment did nothing during that time.

Chaudhry said that during the three-and-a-half year rule, former PM Imran Khan’s relations with the establishment kept fluctuating on the foreign policy front but issues were resolved, adding that and he is ready to play his part in improving relations with the establishment.