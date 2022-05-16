News Desk

Pervaiz Elahi offers to play role to improve Imran Khan’s ties with establishment

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Monday that instead of fighting with the establishment, former prime minister Imran Khan should hit his political opponents and he was ready to play role to improve the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s ties with establishment.

In his interview to foreign media outlet, he said he has advised Imran Khan not to fight with the establishment, whenever he meets him, instead the target should be the political opponents.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker said that what could be more “neutrality” of the Establishment than a no-confidence motion against a Prime Minister succeeded and the establishment did nothing during that time.

Chaudhry said that during the three-and-a-half year rule, former PM Imran Khan’s relations with the establishment kept fluctuating on the foreign policy front but issues were resolved, adding that and he is ready to play his part in improving relations with the establishment.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

No-confidence motion submitted against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

National

Will give call for long march on Friday, says Imran Khan

National

4.9 earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

Islamabad

‘Coalition govt not threatened by SC decision’

Lahore

Omar Cheema decides to challenge his removal as Governor Punjab

Islamabad

Govt will not allow miscreant elements to disturb law & order situation of Karachi: PM

Islamabad

Fazl, Zardari discuss electoral reforms, economic crisis

National

Govt official martyred in firing incident in Peshawar

National

FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches New York

Karachi

US Dollar continues upward trajectory, rises to Rs197.75

1 of 8,224

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More