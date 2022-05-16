Peshawar Zalmi’s Javed Afridi offers sponsorship to SLC

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi has offered sponsorship to Sri Lanka Cricket in the current difficult times. Javed Afridi took to Twitter and said that like the people of Pakistan, Sri Lankans also loved cricket. He said in difficult times, he was ready to help Sri Lanka Cricket in any way possible so that Sri Lankan Cricket could move forward despite the difficult conditions of the country. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is facing tough times due to the prevailing political and economic circumstances in the country.