Staff Reporter

Peshawar Zalmi’s Javed Afridi offers sponsorship to SLC

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi has offered sponsorship to Sri Lanka Cricket in the current difficult times. Javed Afridi took to Twitter and said that like the people of Pakistan, Sri Lankans also loved cricket. He said in difficult times, he was ready to help Sri Lanka Cricket in any way possible so that Sri Lankan Cricket could move forward despite the difficult conditions of the country. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is facing tough times due to the prevailing political and economic circumstances in the country.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Monfils withdraws from French Open to undergo heel surgery

Newspaper

Raaniya shines on second day of 19th Westbury National Tennis

Newspaper

Lahore lift NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

Entertainment

Chilam Joshi Festival concludes

Entertainment

Queen attends Platinum Jubilee equestrian extravaganza

Entertainment

Coleen Rooney says text from Rebekah Vardy raised suspicions

Entertainment

“Doctor Strange 2” tops North American box office for 2nd straight weekend

Entertainment

Bella Hadid continues to show support for Palestine, ‘Free Palestine forever’

Entertainment

Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

Cartoons

CARTOON

1 of 2,782

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More