PM expresses deep concern over current status of forex reserves of country

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep concern over the current status of foreign exchange reserves of the country and rising currency exchange rates.

Presiding over a meeting on foreign exchange reserves and currency exchange rates in Islamabad on Monday, he directed all the concerned departments to formulate a comprehensive strategy to improve the situation.

The Prime Minister also directed to present an effective and workable plan on emergency basis.