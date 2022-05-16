PM expresses deep concern over current status of forex reserves of country

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep concern over the current status of foreign exchange reserves of the country and rising currency exchange rates.

Presiding over a meeting on foreign exchange reserves and currency exchange rates in Islamabad on Monday, he directed all the concerned departments to formulate a comprehensive strategy to improve the situation.

The Prime Minister also directed to present an effective and workable plan on emergency basis.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Environment related projects of previous govt will not be stopped: Sherry Rehman

National

‘Imported government’ badly stuck, i foresee elections soon: KP CM

National

One dead, several injured as blast rips through Karachi’s Kharadar area

National

PM, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman discuss political, economic situation of country

National

Nine former ministers from Khan’s cabinet still occupy official residences

National

US didn’t even acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices in war on terror: Imran Khan

National

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to embark on maiden official visit to US on May 18

National

Shahbaz Gill claims Imran Khan’s mobile phones stolen after recorded video threat

National

PMLN announces to approach Anti-Corruption against Buzdar

Lahore

Pervaiz Elahi offers to play role to improve Imran Khan’s ties with establishment

1 of 8,178

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More