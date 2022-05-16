News Desk

PM, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman discuss political, economic situation of country

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his commitment to provide essential commodities in the market at affordable rates to provide relief to the general people.

Talking to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman in Islamabad on Monday, he said that all available resources will be utilized in this regard.

The Prime Minister said that it is important for all allied parties to work together to ensure the stability of democracy in the country and the welfare of the people.

He said all decisions will be taken giving special priority to national interest in all circumstances.

The current political and economic situation of the country was reviewed and necessary steps to overcome inflation and economic stability in the country came under discussion during the meeting.

Both agreed that democracy and adherence to the Constitution will guarantee the development and stability of Pakistan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

‘Imported government’ badly stuck, i foresee elections soon: KP CM

National

One dead, several injured as blast rips through Karachi’s Kharadar area

National

Nine former ministers from Khan’s cabinet still occupy official residences

National

US didn’t even acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices in war on terror: Imran Khan

National

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to embark on maiden official visit to US on May 18

National

Shahbaz Gill claims Imran Khan’s mobile phones stolen after recorded video threat

National

PMLN announces to approach Anti-Corruption against Buzdar

Lahore

Pervaiz Elahi offers to play role to improve Imran Khan’s ties with establishment

Islamabad

MQM in favor of immediate elections

National

CTD arrests female suicide bomber planning to attack Chinese convoy

1 of 8,178

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More