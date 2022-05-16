PM, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman discuss political, economic situation of country

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his commitment to provide essential commodities in the market at affordable rates to provide relief to the general people.

Talking to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman in Islamabad on Monday, he said that all available resources will be utilized in this regard.

The Prime Minister said that it is important for all allied parties to work together to ensure the stability of democracy in the country and the welfare of the people.

He said all decisions will be taken giving special priority to national interest in all circumstances.

The current political and economic situation of the country was reviewed and necessary steps to overcome inflation and economic stability in the country came under discussion during the meeting.

Both agreed that democracy and adherence to the Constitution will guarantee the development and stability of Pakistan.