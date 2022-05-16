News Desk

PM Shehbaz directs to provide foolproof security to Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to provide foolproof security to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

The Ministry of Interior gave a detailed briefing to PM Shehbaz about the security of the former Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to provide best security to the former Prime Minister. He also directed to provide the chief security officer to Imran Khan.

The premier also directed the provincial governments to provide security to the Chairman PTI during his public gatherings.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Editors Pick

Pakistan listed among drought hit countries by UN

Headlines

CTD Punjab arrests four terrorists in IBOs across province

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz summons meeting of coalition partners

Islamabad

Electoral reforms: Nawaz takes coalition parties’ heads into confidence

National

Pakistan reports 102 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

National

Balochistan reports four new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Karachi

Imran should name person conspiring to harm him: Sindh CM

Karachi

Dua Zehra blames Sindh, Punjab police for harassing her

Karachi

Investigators prepare sketch of alleged female facilitator in KU blast

Karachi

Arslan resigns from post of advisor to CM

1 of 9,677

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More