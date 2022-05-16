PM Shehbaz directs to provide foolproof security to Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to provide foolproof security to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

The Ministry of Interior gave a detailed briefing to PM Shehbaz about the security of the former Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to provide best security to the former Prime Minister. He also directed to provide the chief security officer to Imran Khan.

The premier also directed the provincial governments to provide security to the Chairman PTI during his public gatherings.