Staff Reporter

PM Shehbaz offers condolences to UAE President on Sheikh Khalifa’s demise

ABU DHABI – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday offered condolences to President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the demise of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.  Other members of Royal family were also present in the condolence meeting.  Prime Minister was accompanied by Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Minister of Defence, Rana Sanaullah, Minister of Interior and Afzaal Mahmood,  ambassador of Pakistan to UAE.  The Prime Minister conveyed the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, Government and people of Pakistan to the leadership of UAE.  Pakistan and the UAE are bound by close fraternal relationship. Under the leadership of Late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the relationship between Pakistan and the UAE scaled new heights. He was a sincere friend of Pakistan. His invaluable contributions will be long remembered by the government and the people of Pakistan.  In solidarity with the brotherly people of UAE, the Government of Pakistan had announced three-day national mourning from 13-15 May 2022, with the national flag to fly at half-mast.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Monfils withdraws from French Open to undergo heel surgery

Newspaper

Raaniya shines on second day of 19th Westbury National Tennis

Newspaper

Lahore lift NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

Entertainment

Chilam Joshi Festival concludes

Entertainment

Queen attends Platinum Jubilee equestrian extravaganza

Entertainment

Coleen Rooney says text from Rebekah Vardy raised suspicions

Entertainment

“Doctor Strange 2” tops North American box office for 2nd straight weekend

Entertainment

Bella Hadid continues to show support for Palestine, ‘Free Palestine forever’

Entertainment

Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

Cartoons

CARTOON

1 of 8,651

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More