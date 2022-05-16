PM Shehbaz summons meeting of coalition partners

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to convene a consultative meeting of leaders of coalition parties Monday.

Sources privy the development said that, in view of the crumbling economic situation in the country, PM Shehbaz has decided to hold a meeting while tough decisions are expected to be taken to counter recent economic crises.

The Prime Minister will also present the options for the future of the government and electoral reforms and the government wants to take the final decision only after the approval of all coalition parties.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif telephoned the leaders of the coalition parties on Sunday to take them into confidence over the decisions of PML-N.

Nawaz Sharif contacted Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

As per sources, talks were also held on providing relief to the people and limiting subsidies on different commodities. The leaders of the coalition parties also informed Nawaz Sharif of their stance on the issues.