PMLN announces to approach Anti-Corruption against Buzdar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) on Monday announced to approach the Anti-Corruption Department against the alleged corruption of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PMLN leader Attaullah Tarar said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan have been making claims of piety after stepping down from power. He is giving the impression that there is no other pious man in the country but him. In the previous government, Imran Khan took undue advantage of his powers, he said.

The PMLN leader said that black money was laundered through amnesty in the year 2019. The amnesty scheme was for those close to him.

Corruption of people close to Imran Khan was covered up through an amnesty scheme, he added.

Attaullah Tarar said that they will file a petition against Usman Buzdar in Punjab Anti-Corruption. The PMLN leader explained that the rate of crores of rupees was imposed on each posting in Punjab.

He mentioned that Usman Buzdar owns a 4-acre Spanish villa in Multan worth Rs. 70 crore. He also bought land worth Rs. 5 billion near Taunsa, adding that Buzdar was the dummy Chief Minister through whom corruption was perpetrated. Before Usman Bazdar became the Chief Minister, he had assets of a few crores, he continued saying.

The corruption scheme has been run by Bani Gala. Usman Buzdar and others like him were brought only for corruption, said the PMLN leader.