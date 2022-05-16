Politics in Pakistan
|Language is one of the first and most important tools that represent a person. Nowadays language used by most of our politicians is extremely offensive. They do personal attacks just for the sake of their politics and to get into power. Dragging of other politician’s personal life had become a routine now. The majority of politicians are well educated so they should not drag other’s personal life into politics as the profession and private life should be kept separate.
- ZAFAR GHOUS,
Rahim Yar Khan.