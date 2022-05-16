Providing conducive environment for businesses govt’s top priority: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says providing a conducive environment for business is the top priority of the government.

Talking to a delegation led by President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Nadeem Rauf in Islamabad on Monday, she said that the country’s economy is facing various challenges and the role of the business community in the economy is the backbone.

The Minister said that the holding of Gems, Jewellery and Fashion Exhibition by Rawalpindi Chamber is a welcome step.

The delegation briefed the Minister about the ongoing activities of the Chamber and said that more than 50 stalls would be set up for the Exhibition. Exhibitors from all over the country are participating in the exhibition while a conference and B2B meetings have also been arranged on the occasion.

President Rawalpindi Chamber said the exhibition will develop the SME sector and encourage local traders and industrialists to promote the gemstone industry.