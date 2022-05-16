PTI decides to become party in money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that PTI has decided to become a party in money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family.

According to details, consultation with lawyers regarding this case has been completed. After consultation, the PTI chief Imran Khan has approved to become a party in the case.

PTI leader and former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that we have solid evidences regarding money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family due to which PTI has decided to become a party.