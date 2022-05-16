News Desk

Sanaullah terms Imran as ‘Double Shah’ of Pakistan’s politics

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Sunday termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan as  Double Shah  of Pakistan s politics, Dunya News reported.

Reacting to PTI chief address in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan has doubled his wealth through plundering the money of poor people of Pakistan.

He also lashed out at former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and said that while following in the footsteps of his boss, he also amassed ill-gotten wealth.

By calling Imran Khan as  Devil of Bani Gala  and Sheikh Rasheed as  Devil of Rawalpindi , Rana Sanaullah said that both of them are fooling the people of Pakistan by spreading lies.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakpattan: Four of a family hospitalized after drinking poisonous tea

Islamabad

Electricity crisis worsens as shortfall hits 4,250 MW

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz directs to provide foolproof security to Imran Khan

Editors Pick

Pakistan listed among drought hit countries by UN

Headlines

CTD Punjab arrests four terrorists in IBOs across province

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz summons meeting of coalition partners

Islamabad

Electoral reforms: Nawaz takes coalition parties’ heads into confidence

National

Pakistan reports 102 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

National

Balochistan reports four new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Karachi

Imran should name person conspiring to harm him: Sindh CM

1 of 9,678

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More