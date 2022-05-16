Sanaullah terms Imran as ‘Double Shah’ of Pakistan’s politics

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Sunday termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan as Double Shah of Pakistan s politics, Dunya News reported.

Reacting to PTI chief address in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan has doubled his wealth through plundering the money of poor people of Pakistan.

He also lashed out at former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and said that while following in the footsteps of his boss, he also amassed ill-gotten wealth.

By calling Imran Khan as Devil of Bani Gala and Sheikh Rasheed as Devil of Rawalpindi , Rana Sanaullah said that both of them are fooling the people of Pakistan by spreading lies.