News Desk

Shahbaz Gill claims Imran Khan’s mobile phones stolen after recorded video threat

Ex-special assistant to the prime minister Shahbaz Gill said Monday that two of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s mobile phones were stolen amid the Faisalabad jalsa.

The PTI leader, in a tweet, said that after Khan’s threat of releasing a “recorded video” — in which the former prime minister claims that he has mentioned characters behind his ouster — the government had gone berserk.

Gill added that the incident took place as the government had pulled the security detail of the ex-prime minister.

“You [government] have gone completely berserk. The video statement that Khan has recorded cannot be found on his phone. The mobile phones were stolen after Imran Khan landed at the airport after the jalsa,” he said.

Gill’s statement comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the interior ministry to provide water-tight security to former prime minister Khan at his home in Islamabad and during political rallies.

In this regard, the prime minister held two threat assessment meetings with officials from the interior ministry to finalise the security detail of the former prime minister.

