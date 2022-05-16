Our Staff Reporter

Shazia Marri pays condolence visit to UAE Consulate

KARACHI   –   Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Sunday visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate General in Karachi to offer condolences to the Counsel General of UAE and the government of UAE on the sad demise of the President of UAE His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Federal Minister Shazia Marri offered fateha with the Consul General of UAE in Karachi Mr. Bakheet Al Remeithi and wrote her views on the condolence book. She on the occasion said that it was a sad moment for both the countries Pakistan and the UAE as Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan had a very close relationship with the government and the people of Pakistan.

She further said that the deceased and his Khalifa Foundation was involved in a number of welfare activities in Pakistan and always played a vital role in emergency situations in Pakistan.

