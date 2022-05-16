Our Staff Reporter

Sheikh Rashid urges early polls

FAISALABAD – Chief of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said here on Sunday that Pakistan was passing through a crucial phase and early general elections were imperative to overcome the difficult situation. Addressing a press conference here, he called upon the incumbent government to call a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) as early as possible and announce general elections by constituting an interim government by May 31. Former interior minister said that economy was in critical shape and urgent measures were needed. Besides other things, he said that a dire situation like in Sri Lanka needed to be avoided and prevented.

 

