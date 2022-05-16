‘Skilled workers making hydro projects successful’

ISLAMABAD – Skilled workers have a major role in making mega hydro projects successful which is a positive sign towards making Pakistan sufficient in the production of hydel power, says a report by Gwadar Pro on Sunday.

“Integrity, dignity and competence reign supreme. I am fortunate to have good people around me,” said outgoing WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) during his farewell visits to four under-construction signature projects of WAPDA.

He appreciated the dedication and “execution skills” of WAPDA staff, Chinese and Pakistani consultants, contractors and district administration by making these projects success stories.

The four mega projects include Dasu Hydropower Project, Mohmand Dam Project, Diamer-Basha Dam and Tarbela 5th Extension. China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) in JV is constructing Dasu HPP and Mohmand HPP while Power China is involved in the construction of Diamer-Basha Dam.

Muzammil Hussain appreciated the commitment and dedication of the projects’ management in carrying these projects forward. Hussain was accompanied by the newly posted chairman Naveed Asghar Chaudhry.

They held meetings with different stakeholders of the projects including Chinese officials, engineers and workers.

CGCC officials also presented shields to Hussain and Chaudhry during their visit to Dasu Power Project.

Currently, WAPDA is taking ahead the construction of 10 mega projects at a good pace. These projects, which are scheduled to be completed from 2022 to 2029, will ensure water, food and energy security of Pakistan with cumulative gross water storage capacity of 11.7 million acre feet (MAF) and installed hydel power generation capacity of 11369 megawatts; sufficient to irrigate 3.5 million acres of land and provide 44.7 billion units of green and cheap electricity on the average every year.

“We were mindful of the fact that WAPDA must stand up to tackle these challenges. WAPDA not only completed as many as four long-stranded projects but also had been able to initiate 10 mega projects by removing the bottlenecks,” he said.

WAPDA officials also inaugurated the newly-constructed office building of the project at Mohmand Dam.

CGGC in JV is constructing Mohmand Dam across River Swat in district Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with gross water storage capacity of 1.2 MAF and power generation capacity of 800 MW. The project will be completed in 2026.

Similarly, CGGC is involved in Dasu Hydropower Project Stage-I which is being executed across River Indus in district Upper Kohistan of KP with installed power generation capacity of 2160 MW. The project will commence power generation in 2026.