Somali parliament elects Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as president

Somali lawmakers from both houses of parliament who gathered in a hangar inside heavily fortified Mogadishu International Airport elected Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as president Sunday, defeating incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as Farmajo.

Mohamud, who was Mohamed’s immediate predecessor as president, won 214 out of 327 votes.

The incumbent president received 110 votes, while three votes disqualified, according to Somali parliament speaker Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nuur Madobe, who announced the election results.

The election has been very tense and saw three rounds and 36 candidates contesting.

Mohamed conceded, saying: “I thank all of the members of parliament who voted for me and those who did not vote for me.”

Mohamud was sworn in minutes after the results were announced and thanked his predecessor for transferring power to him peacefully.

