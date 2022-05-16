Three soldiers among six martyred in NW suicide attack

MIRANSHAH/PESHAWAR – Three soldiers of Pakistan Army and as many children were martyred in a suicide bomb blast which took place in the vicinity of Miranshah, North Waziristan on

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir, age 33 years and resident of Pakpatan, Sepoy Uzair Asfar, age 21 years, a resident of Haripur, and Sepoy Qasim Maqsood, age 22 years, a resident of Multan embraced martyrdom as result of blast.

Ahmed Hassan age 11 years, Ahsan age eight years and Anum age four years also embraced shahadat in the suicide blast. “Intelligence agencies are investigating to find out about suicide bomber and his handlers, the spokesman of Pakistan Army said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while condemning the suicide blast in North Waziristan, said that the masterminds of the attack will be punished. In a statement, he expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of six persons, including three security personnel.

The Prime Minister also expressed sympathy with families of the martyrs and paid rich tribute to the martyred soldiers. Shehbaz Sharif said killers of innocent children are enemies of both Islam and humanity.

He said great sacrifices of the Armed Forces are a golden chapter of our history and the entire nation is proud of its martyrs. The Prime Minister said courage and martyrdom are the glorious tradition of our army. He also prayed for higher ranks of the martyrs.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also condemned the suicide blast in North Waziristan. In a statement Sunday, she said that miscreants want to destabilise law and order in the country. She said such cowardly acts cannot discourage us.

The Minister said sacrifices of security personnel for restoring law and order in the country will not go in vain. She also extended condolences to the families of security personnel and children martyred in the blast.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned suicide attack in Miranshah. Chairman Bilawal expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of security personnel and children in the terrorist attack. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid homage to martyred personnel Zubair Qadir, Uzair Asfar and Qasim Maqsood.

Chairman PPP expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the families of the martyrs. The sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain, the whole nation is with the Pakistan Army against the terrorists.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the three children who were martyred in the incident.