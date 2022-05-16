Our Staff Reporter

Train schedule muddled due to accident in Karachi

LAHORE – The Pakistan Railways train schedule was muddled due to a train accident in Karachi, causing numerous difficulties for the passengers. According to the train status, given by the railways online on Sunday,  1-Up Khyber Mail was late by 2 hours, 5-Up Greenline was 7 hours late, 7-Up Tezgam 3:20 hrs, 9-Up Allama Iqbal Express 10:30 hrs, 11-Up Hazara Express 6:20 hrs, 13-Up Awam Express 6:30 hrs,15-Up Karachi Express 10:25 hrs, 17-Up Millat Express 8:40 hrs, 27-Up Shalimar Express 1:40 hrs, 33-Up Business Express 11:10 hrs, 35-Up Sir Syed Express 6:40 hrs, 39-Up Jaffer Express 1:30 hrs,41-Up Karakoram Express 8:30 hrs, 45-Up Pakistan Express 3:20 hrs and 47-Up Rehman Baba Express was late by 7:30 hours.

Also, 14-Down Awam Express was late by one hour, 28-Dn Shalimar Express 1:40 hrs, 44-Dn Shah Hussain Express 4 hrs and 48-Dn Rehman Baba Express 2:45 hours late.

According to the PR spokesperson, the railway administration is trying to improve the schedule and it will soon be regularised.

 

