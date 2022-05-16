US didn’t even acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices in war on terror: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that the US didn’t even acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in their war on terror.

Addressing a rally in Swabi on Monday, he said that 80,000 Pakistanis have sacrificed their live in the US’s war and the people of the tribal areas had sacrificed the most in the war but America didn’t even acknowledged the sacrifices.

“Nobody respects slaves hence, we shouldn’t accept the imported government imposed on the people of Pakistan through a foreign conspiracy at any cost,” he maintained.

The PTI chairman said that Zardari, Sharifs ruled for 10 years and the diesel [Fazlur Rehman] was in government with them for ten years.

He said, “During the 10 year rule of the three stooges, the US carried out 400 drone strikes Pakistan’s tribal areas by sitting 4,000 miles away which led the martyrdom of hundreds of people including 64 children who were martyred in Bajaur Madrassa strike.”

Imran Khan went on to say that the US also conducted drone strikes in Waziristan on weddings, funerals, adding that the coward Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari have not protested against drone strikes even once.