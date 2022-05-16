APP

Workshop on role of museums in community development on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD – Lok Virsa in collaboration with Department of Archaeology & Museums (DOAM) is planning to organize a one-day training workshop on the “Role of Museums in Community Development” on May 18 to mark International Museum Day. National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is a specialized institution that deals with the research, collection, documentation, preservation and dissemination of Pakistan’s traditional culture which includes both tangible and intangible heritage, said a press release issued here.

Pursuant to its objectives, Lok Virsa has established two national museums of international stature at Islamabad namely Pakistan National Heritage Museum (PNHM) and Pakistan National Monument Museum (PNMM) depicting living cultural traditions and historical heritage of Pakistan presented through three-dimensional creative manner.

Professionals working in different museums are invited to participate in the workshop and benefit from the initiative.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Bangladesh fight back to remain in contention

Newspaper

Monfils withdraws from French Open to undergo heel surgery

Newspaper

Raaniya shines on second day of 19th Westbury National Tennis

Newspaper

Lahore lift NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

Entertainment

Chilam Joshi Festival concludes

Entertainment

Queen attends Platinum Jubilee equestrian extravaganza

Entertainment

Coleen Rooney says text from Rebekah Vardy raised suspicions

Entertainment

“Doctor Strange 2” tops North American box office for 2nd straight weekend

Entertainment

Bella Hadid continues to show support for Palestine, ‘Free Palestine forever’

Entertainment

Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

1 of 2,437

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More