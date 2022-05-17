Agencies

2 more diagnosed with Covid-19 in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 46,573.

As per the new data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the total infected cases included 43,067 from Rawalpindi and 3,506 from other districts. Among the new cases, one of each case was reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Potohar town area. In addition, the report informed that 15 were quarantined in home isolation.

The report further said that 6,869,909 people, including 44,776 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 529 samples were collected, out of which 527 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 per cent.

 

 

