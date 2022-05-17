INP

20-kg flour bag being sold in market at Rs1,520

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad and Rawalpindi residents are experiencing some extraordinary inflation as 20-kg flour bag with an increase of Rs720 now reached Rs1520 in capital, a record all-time high price in a week, says Pakistan Statistics of Bureau (PSB). The price of a 20-kg flour bag was around Rs800 but now it is only available with inflated prices. Twin cities are not different from the rest of the country and in Rawalpindi, the 20-kg flour bag price increased by Rs706.67 in a week. The same flour bag was up by Rs600 in Faisalabad, Rs590 in Peshawar, Rs530 in Multan, Rs520 in Bannu, Rs500 in Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Sialkot. In Sindh the prices were slightly up Rs60 in Sukkur, Rs40 in Hyderabad, and while in Balochistan metropolitan capital Quetta the flour prices were increased by Rs20 per 20-kg bag.

 

